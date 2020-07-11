Mind the mind during pandemic





Seeing, hearing and reading these news items have created intense anxiety in the minds of millions of people. And it has a profound effect on people's mental health.

Nowadays outbreaks appear to be exacerbated around the world. It is seen that the cry of death, disease and job loss. The coronavirus pandemic has created a crisis that is unprecedented. Lockdowns are underway around the world to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Many people lost their jobs due to lockdown and lost their way thinking about the future.

Novel coronavirus is creating mental turmoil and instability with physical problems and risk of death. It takes a long time to recover and social ill-treatment towards the patient or living alone away from the family for a long time also plays a role here.

And in the case of a large population who are not affected with coronavirus, the cause of mental distress is coronavirus fear, sudden stagnation and temporary confined in conventional civic life, economic downturn, over reliance on social media, uncertain future, family turmoil, social unrest, etc..

In addition to the health sector, mental health problems are on the rise among the general people due to physical distance and isolation. Many are terrified of infection, death, and the loss of loved ones.

Not just life, but livelihoods have also been threatened by the pandemic. Many have lost their jobs. Some have lost their business and they are in debt now. They are worried and frustrated by the uncertainty of how long this situation will last.

Symptoms of mental health crisis at this time include unreasonable anxiety, irritable mood, anger in a slight issue, sleep disturbances, panic attacks, fatigue, depression, excessive addiction to smoking or drugs, suicidal tendencies, etc.

According to a press release from the United Nations, 47 percent of health workers in Canada need psychological support in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Depression among health workers in China is 50 percent, and in Pakistan, 42 percent of health workers have mild mental stress, 26 percent are in severe mental crisis.

According to the UN data, parents in Italy and Spain reported that 77 percent of children in the current pandemic were inattentive to their work. In 39 percent of the children, restlessness and irritable mood were seen. Nervous weakness was found in 38 percent of children and 31 percent of children suffered from loneliness.

Another survey in the United Kingdom found that 32 per cent of young people in the country had a significant decline in mental health.

Dr Jobayer Anam Chowdhury, a physician of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, said, "200 patients come to the outpatient section on average every day. Of them, 20 are coming after suffering a panic attack due to the pandemic. The number is increasing gradually."

"To strengthen mental health during this pandemic situation, create new healthy daily routines, give enough time to family members,7-8 hours of sleep and balanced nutritious food will keep you mentally strong. Do light exercise daily, you can also do yoga to keep yourself mentally stimulated. Maintain balance between income and expenditure. Keep regular phone contact with relatives and friends. Do those work that you enjoy," he added.

Give time to the children in the family, explain the situation to them in a simple way, help them follow the rules of health, help them in their studies, take part in the game of their choice with them. Take special care of the older members of the family. If possible, follow the religious rules. Reduce excessive reliance on social media. Use the World Health Organization or Department of Health website for accurate information. Take as much as you need for awareness without relying on additional information.

Dr Golam Mostofa, assistant registrar at the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, said "During this pandenmic people should avoid negative news, be careful what once read. Away from news-based websites and social media for a long time has helped control ones anxiety.

"As a result, reduce the amount of time you spend watching news that you don't feel good. Maybe you can take a look at the news at a certain time of the day. A lot of misinformation is circulating on the internet. So just try to know the news from trusted sources," he added.

"Remember, being infected with coronavirus does not mean dying. If you do not have a major physical problem or previous physical illness, then you do not need to be admitted to the hospital. Remember that in 80 per cent of cases, the disease is better treated at home. As a result, do not panic unnecessarily. Excessive anxiety has a negative effect on the body's immune system, and there is no alternative way for staying mentally strong in order to recover from the virus," he further said.

Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Department of Health, said, "Positive touch increases the secretion of hormones like dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin in the human body and reduces the release of cortisol, which results in a positive feeling. For example, inspiration, satisfaction, security and stress relief, etc."

"Avoiding long-term contact can create emotional distance. The child's co-development may be hindered It can create lower immunity and create extra stress. As a result, children and the elderly are most at risk and insecure, she said adding that adults can behave foolishly like a child in this situation. Children may become irritable or restless. She advised them to be sensitive," she added.

Dr. Nasima emphasized on paying special attention to the health of women during this pandemic situation.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic. People have to face it not with fear, but with awareness and strong confidence. With the obedience of health rules as well as humanity, moral fortitude, religious discipline, mutual amity, social responsibility, people can win this corona war.















