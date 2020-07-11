100 pregnant mothers get healthcare services

RAJSHAHI, July 10: Around 100 pregnant mothers coming from the underprivileged and distressed families were given healthcare services aimed at ensuring their safe delivery through making them free from the pregnancy related complexities.

The services were provided through a daylong Health Camp organized by the 40 East Bengal Regiment under 11th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army at Kasiadanga Degree College in the city on Thursday to mark the Mujib Barsha-2020, birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With supervision of Lt Col Mosaddeque Rashid, Commanding Officer of 40 East Bengal Regiment, Gynae Specialist of Rajshahi CMH Major Shamsunnahar and Medical Officer Major Urmisha conducted the health camp. -BSS