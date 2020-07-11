Erosion threatens Sherpur primary school





River erosion has taken a severe turn in the area.

Although the Water Development Board is placing geobags, already one third area of the school has been eaten up by the river, said Shamsun Nahar, Headmistress of the school.

Delowar Hossain, Deputy Assistant engineer of WDB, said they have started placing 8,500 geobags.

Additional Officer of the WDB Toimur Hossain said, "We are planning to put geobags on 500-metre areas of the river bank in Narayankhola area."

The work will begin after getting allocation from the authorities but primarily they are covering 120-metre areas with geobags, he said.

Nakla Upazila Primary Education Officer Fazilatun Nessa said they have informed the matter to the higher authorities.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahidur Rahman said the risky building of the school has been sold in auction and WDB is trying to save the rest areas.

"We have requested higher authorities to take steps to build new building for the school quickly," he said. -UNB















