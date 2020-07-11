

Berger launches hand sanitizer

In the absence of a vaccine or effective antiviral drugs, hand hygiene is a mainstay of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Handwashing is not always practical. So, alcohol-based hand sanitizers provide a quick, simple alternative. However, not all formulations are effective; thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended two alcohol-based sanitizers formulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Berger Paints Bangladesh is commercially producing its Hand Sanitizers by following the formulation of WHO.

Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizers are getting manufactured after the company has received all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions from the Department of Narcotics Control.

On this occasion, AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh, said, "COVID-19 is causing upheaval in our lives and every organization including the Government is trying its bests to tackle the outbreak. Hand sanitizers, as part of personal hygiene, have been playing an important role in preventing the spread of the infection. And being one of the oldest and renowned companies of the country, we believe it is our responsibility to contribute as much as possible during such situation. The introduction of Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizer is part of that endeavor."

Additionally, the company has distributed hand sanitizers among its dealers and painters to boost personal hygiene and safety. Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizer will be liquid-based, with a pack size of 250ml, and will cost BDT 180.



























