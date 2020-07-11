Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:25 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

This Week

Berger launches hand sanitizer

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Life & Style Desk

Berger launches hand sanitizer

Berger launches hand sanitizer

To enhance the personal hygiene sector of the nation during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Berger Paints Bangladesh has expanded its business and launched Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizer.
In the absence of a vaccine or effective antiviral drugs, hand hygiene is a mainstay of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Handwashing is not always practical. So, alcohol-based hand sanitizers provide a quick, simple alternative. However, not all formulations are effective; thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended two alcohol-based sanitizers formulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Berger Paints Bangladesh is commercially producing its Hand Sanitizers by following the formulation of WHO.
Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizers are getting manufactured after the company has received all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions from the Department of Narcotics Control.
On this occasion, AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh, said, "COVID-19 is causing upheaval in our lives and every organization including the Government is trying its bests to tackle the outbreak. Hand sanitizers, as part of personal hygiene, have been playing an important role in preventing the spread of the infection. And being one of the oldest and renowned companies of the country, we believe it is our responsibility to contribute as much as possible during such situation. The introduction of Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizer is part of that endeavor."
Additionally, the company has distributed hand sanitizers among its dealers and painters to boost personal hygiene and safety. Berger Mr. Expert Advanced Hand Sanitizer will be liquid-based, with a pack size of 250ml, and will cost BDT 180.















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Home solutions during C-19
Berger launches hand sanitizer
Special tea Recipe
Washing clothes during the pandemic
Motorcycle: An economic, safer transport in Covid-19 time
Recipe
Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season
MINDLY: Normalizing the mental health concept in Bangladesh


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft