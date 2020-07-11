Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:25 AM
Special tea Recipe

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef in abroad. Now he is working in Walton Group as a Deputy assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a
Food & Beverage Trainer in National youth and Technical training center.





Tandoori Tea
Ingredients:


*    Milk-- 1or ½ cups
*    Water--1or ½ cups
*    Tea leaves-- 2 tbsp
*    Su gar 2 tsp
*    Lemon leaves 1 tbsp
*    Basil leaves 1 tbsp
*    Tea spices as required,
*    An earthenware pot for tandoori
Method:
1.    Keep water in the pot and put it on the flame for ten minutes. When water starts to boil mix it with sugar, tea leaves, lemon leaves, basil leaves, and tea spices. After a while, all the spices are mixed with water then mix it with milk and boil for another two minutes.
2.    Put the hot pot and takes it into another large pot for filtered the tea. In this case, boil the tea for a while and serve the hot tea with the earthenware pot.




Fresh Mint Leaves and Green Tea

Ingredients:

*    washed  and fresh mint leaves--1 cup
*    green tea bags-3 to 4
*    Honey or agave, fresh lavender leaves (optional)

Method:

Place mint leaves in a large glass or BPA-free plastic pitcher. Crush gently with clean hands. Add tea bags, and pour hot water over top, leaving a few inches of room. Cover and refrigerate for 4-6 hours. Remove tea bags; serve over ice. Add honey or agave to sweeten and a few fresh lavender leaves, if you have them on hand.



Ginger Lemon Black Tea

Ingredients
*    4 cup water
*    1 ½ tbsp. ginger ( fine chopped )
*    1 tbsp. black tea / 2-3 tea bags
*    3 tbsp. fresh mint leaves ( fine chopped )
*    4-6 tsp sugar or honey according t taste
*    1 tbsp. lemon juice
*    For Garnishing :
*    Lemon slices
*    Few chopped mint leaves
Instructions (1 cup = 250 ml, 1 tbsp. = 15 ml, 1 tsp = 5 ml)

Method:

1.    Boil 4 cup water in a kettle or a pot with ginger and tea. If you are using tea bags then add tea bag after removal from heat.
2.    While boiling, remove from heat. Add mint leaves and keep it aside for 15-20 min.


