Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:25 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

Washing clothes during the pandemic

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Farhana Naznin

Washing clothes during the pandemic

Washing clothes during the pandemic

It is a rule to stay at home to get protection during this situation. But not everyone has to abide by the rules, especially those who have to go to or out of the office. Someone has to go out to buy the daily necessities. Again, those who are cracking down on smuggling, such as law enforcement, news reporters, grocery store owners, employees, pharmacists, corona virus caregivers, doctors and nurses, need to keep their clothes clean.
According to experts, evidence of corona virus survival in contact with clothing has not been found so far. It survives only in the form of plastics, metals, wood birds, etc. But the buttons and zippers of our clothes are made of metal and plastic. And it is a very normal thing to get infected with corona virus. For this reason, it is very important to take special care in the matter of washing clothes at this time. Use hand wash when washing clothes worn outside.
If you use reusable mowers, make sure they are resistant to infectious germs. Refrain from working in other corners of the house after these gloves. After washing the gloves, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds. Understand the type of fabric and use hot water when cleaning clothes worn outside during this time. Then quickly dry the clothes in the oven. If you wash clothes in a corona-infected car, take similar precautions.
 Do not shake the washed cloth. There will be a risk of spreading the corona virus on the cloth. During this time, use water mixed with bleaching powder to wash the feet. Mix four teaspoons of bleaching powder in a bucket of water. Soak the clothes in this water for 20 minutes to half an hour and wash them. Clothes in the washing machine if at home. Clean, but disinfect the switch by soaking the cloth in water mixed with Savlon. Use hand gloves when using the washing machine. Don't be afraid to get the corona virus inside the washing machine for a long time. The activity inside the machine is enough to fight the virus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Home solutions during C-19
Berger launches hand sanitizer
Special tea Recipe
Washing clothes during the pandemic
Motorcycle: An economic, safer transport in Covid-19 time
Recipe
Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season
MINDLY: Normalizing the mental health concept in Bangladesh


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft