

Washing clothes during the pandemic

According to experts, evidence of corona virus survival in contact with clothing has not been found so far. It survives only in the form of plastics, metals, wood birds, etc. But the buttons and zippers of our clothes are made of metal and plastic. And it is a very normal thing to get infected with corona virus. For this reason, it is very important to take special care in the matter of washing clothes at this time. Use hand wash when washing clothes worn outside.

If you use reusable mowers, make sure they are resistant to infectious germs. Refrain from working in other corners of the house after these gloves. After washing the gloves, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds. Understand the type of fabric and use hot water when cleaning clothes worn outside during this time. Then quickly dry the clothes in the oven. If you wash clothes in a corona-infected car, take similar precautions.

Do not shake the washed cloth. There will be a risk of spreading the corona virus on the cloth. During this time, use water mixed with bleaching powder to wash the feet. Mix four teaspoons of bleaching powder in a bucket of water. Soak the clothes in this water for 20 minutes to half an hour and wash them. Clothes in the washing machine if at home. Clean, but disinfect the switch by soaking the cloth in water mixed with Savlon. Use hand gloves when using the washing machine. Don't be afraid to get the corona virus inside the washing machine for a long time. The activity inside the machine is enough to fight the virus.























