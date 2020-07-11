Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:25 AM
latest
Home Women's Own

Health Advice

Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups in Covid-19 time?

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups in Covid-19 time?

Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups in Covid-19 time?

Pregnancy is a special time full of excitement and anticipation. But for expectant mothers facing the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), fear, anxiety and uncertainty are clouding this otherwise happy time. To learn more about how women can protect themselves and their little one, we spoke with Franka Cadée, President of the International Confederation of Midwives.
COVID-19 is a new virus and research into it is ongoing. We will update this article as new information becomes available.




Many expectant mothers are fearful of going to appointments while they are taking precautions, such as staying home and practicing physical distancing when outside. "You do see a lot of adaptation happening at the moment in the world where midwives are doing clinics or certain appointments by phone, so that the actual looking at the baby and the growth of the baby can be short," says Cadée. "I expect that pregnant women will find they're seeing their healthcare professionals less, to protect them and the healthcare professionals from getting infected and that they will be seen live when it's necessary." Modifications may also be tailored for individual patients depending on their respective conditions, for example lower vs. higher-risk pregnancies.
Cadée advises mothers to find out what options are available to them from their healthcare professionals and in their communities. "The person who's taking care of you is perfectly geared to you and your own needs, so your midwife or obstetrician will know best."
After your child is born, it is also important to continue receiving professional support and guidance, including routine immunizations. Speak to your healthcare provider about the safest way to have these appointments, for you and your baby.
Source: https://www.unicef.org



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups in Covid-19 time?
Tootli Rahman elected WEA president
The benefits of exercise for women’s fitness
Changemaker Sabira Mehrin of Wander Woman
Online tailoring, a breakthrough amid C-19
Way of workout for working women during pandemic situation
‘Shreya: A lady who excels in every sector of her life’
Hair care during lockdown


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft