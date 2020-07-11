

Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups in Covid-19 time?

COVID-19 is a new virus and research into it is ongoing. We will update this article as new information becomes available.









Many expectant mothers are fearful of going to appointments while they are taking precautions, such as staying home and practicing physical distancing when outside. "You do see a lot of adaptation happening at the moment in the world where midwives are doing clinics or certain appointments by phone, so that the actual looking at the baby and the growth of the baby can be short," says Cadée. "I expect that pregnant women will find they're seeing their healthcare professionals less, to protect them and the healthcare professionals from getting infected and that they will be seen live when it's necessary." Modifications may also be tailored for individual patients depending on their respective conditions, for example lower vs. higher-risk pregnancies.

Cadée advises mothers to find out what options are available to them from their healthcare professionals and in their communities. "The person who's taking care of you is perfectly geared to you and your own needs, so your midwife or obstetrician will know best."

After your child is born, it is also important to continue receiving professional support and guidance, including routine immunizations. Speak to your healthcare provider about the safest way to have these appointments, for you and your baby.

