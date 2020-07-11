

Tootli Rahman elected WEA president

The election of the non-profit organisation under Department of Women's Affairs was held online on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The other office-bearer of the association are - Mahjabeen Hashim, secretary; Sanjida B Haque, joint secretary; Nilufar Siddiqui, treasurer; Khurshida Rahman, joint treasurer; and directors - Nilufer Karim, Badrun Nahar, Aklima Sultana Soni, Afroza Naznin Shumi, Nasreen Khan Anni, and Shireen Dutt.

WEA was established in 1993 as the first Bangladeshi association for women involved in business.

The founding president of the organisation, Rokia Afzal Rahman, established the association to promote the interests of businesswomen of the country.

The association, so far, has helped women to flourish their business in different sectors including readymade garments, handicrafts, handloom, leather products, pharmaceuticals, customer service and ICT.

The association also helps women entrepreneurs in the country through providing them with skill-development training.





























Tootli Rahman has been elected as the president while Rubina Hussain and Noorjahan Shahab have been elected as the vice-presidents of Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh for 2020-2022 tenure.The election of the non-profit organisation under Department of Women's Affairs was held online on Saturday, July 4, 2020.The other office-bearer of the association are - Mahjabeen Hashim, secretary; Sanjida B Haque, joint secretary; Nilufar Siddiqui, treasurer; Khurshida Rahman, joint treasurer; and directors - Nilufer Karim, Badrun Nahar, Aklima Sultana Soni, Afroza Naznin Shumi, Nasreen Khan Anni, and Shireen Dutt.WEA was established in 1993 as the first Bangladeshi association for women involved in business.The founding president of the organisation, Rokia Afzal Rahman, established the association to promote the interests of businesswomen of the country.The association, so far, has helped women to flourish their business in different sectors including readymade garments, handicrafts, handloom, leather products, pharmaceuticals, customer service and ICT.The association also helps women entrepreneurs in the country through providing them with skill-development training.