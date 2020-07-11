The benefits of exercise for women’s fitness



Tunzida Yousuf Chhonda CEO of Cfitz Ladies fitness studio

Hormonal Imbalances and Mood Swings:

Most women experience hormonally driven mood swings in different stages of their lives, for example when they are hitting puberty or while they are on their menstruation cycle. Exercise is extremely beneficial for these cases because with it, regulating one's breathing is also crucial, and this helps the blood flow to all the parts of the body, providing ample amounts of oxygen to every blood cell. Along with this, a group of hormones called endorphin is released in the brain and the nervous system which has great psychological and physiological functions and benefits as well. This hormone, which is released especially during exercising, helps with the mood swings and even the cramps a woman feels during her menstrual cycle.

Exercising and the Stages of Pregnancy:

Staying fit is also crucial for women who are planning on getting pregnant, or are pregnant or have just had a baby. Staying fit has immense benefits and this is directly related to all stages of pregnancy. A woman's body needs to be healthy in order to facilitate a pregnancy, so it is very important to be fit before, during and after a pregnancy. Before a pregnancy it is important for the body to get ready for the various challenges a body will face. So, a balanced nutritious diet along with regular exercise will prepare the body and keep it strong during a pregnancy. It is a huge misconception in our country that a woman should not exercise regularly during pregnancy. Most doctors abroad prescribe women to regularly exercise so that problems like gestational diabetes can be avoided. It is absolutely alright for women to do prenatal exercise in moderation even during the first trimester. A balanced diet and regular exercise can even lead to an easeful natural birth for the baby as well, unless there are other complications. Exercising also helps with the hormonal turmoil a woman faces during and after pregnancy as well. However, exercising is crucial for women post pregnancy, since the body needs to get back into its original shape and form, tackle the hormonal displacement and ensure good flow of breast milk and manage stress levels as well. The holistic approach to all these issues lies in regular post natal exercising.

The benefits of exercise for women’s fitness

Women who are prone to or are experiencing Osteoporosis also benefit from staying fit. Regular exercising will inevitably lead to eating healthy, and a combination of this helps to keep the body and the bones strong. Idleness and inaction of the body is a catalyst for bone deterioration, so if a woman can stay more active on a regular basis, the less prone to this bone density loss she will be.

Weight-in-Check:

When a woman is regular with her fitness routine, she will benefit a lot in terms of keeping her weight in check. Since the human body is interconnected, it is very important for women to maintain a balanced, proportioned and healthy diet along with regular exercise. This will automatically help in maintaining a healthy preferred weight and also prevent the body from gaining excess weight. This has been a major problem during the pandemic. Most women have experienced weight gain due to staying inactive in their homes, and not being able to go out and get back into their normal lives and routines. The only way to keep the body from gaining any more weight and losing the excess is to have a regular fitness regime, along with a balanced diet.

Sleep and Stress Management:

Last but not least, one of the best benefits of regular exercising and staying fit, is a good night's sleep. A woman undergoes many forms of stress during a day, and stress releases a lot of problematic chemicals in the body, and prevents a woman from having a good night's rest. The best way of tackling this is exercise. Whether one exercises earlier during the day or at the end of the day, doing it regularly will still result in a good night's sleep. It will not only alleviate stress but it will clear one's mood and also get the body exhausted and ensure a good night's sleep as well.



























