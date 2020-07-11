

Ode on a Grecian Urn

Keats was inspired to write the 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' by a marble urn belonged to Lord Holland but mostly by a collection of Greek sculpture which Keats saw in the British museum. The poem was written in 1819. The urn serves the humanity like a friend conveying to them the great lesson that 'Beauty is truth, Truth Beauty.'

An Ode is a rhymed lyric dignified in style often in the form of an address. The Grecian Urn is a relic of antiquity and a chronicler of ancient Greek pastoral life. Keats affirms the power of imagination over reality through the picture of a piper piping his flute.

'Ode on a Grecian Urn' is a poem of fifty lines, and has five stanzas. Each of the five stanzas is ten lines long. Keats emphasises permanence of art against the transitoriness of human life through the picture of the lover who is always trying to kiss his beloved but he is unable to kiss her because he is only a picture on the urn. The poet consoles the lover that he should not be frustrated because his beloved will never loses her beauty and he will never lose his passion for her. But in real life young ladies lose their youth in course of time and the passion of love cools down after fruition.

Keats observes the natural scenes depicted on the external surface of the Grecian urn. He finds that the nature wears a festive look. It seems the spring season is prevailing over the nature. All the trees are leafy and green with intense leaves. The poet says that the trees and the branches of the trees are happy because they will never lose their leaves and the spring season will never take farewell from the nature depicted on the external surface of the Grecian urn. But in real life trees cannot attain permanence. They shed their leaves with the passage of time.

Keats is the most romantic of all the romantics. According to him, art is immortal. It exists while all the earthly things are subject to decay. We, the human being, will be perished by the course of time. Time passes on and leaves its impression on our body. Ultimately, we die and make a flight to the other world. But the Grecian urn is ever lasting. It will never grow old. When the present generation will lose the freshness and vigour of youth with the arrival of the old age, the urn will remain unchanged by old age.

The message of the Grecian urn to humanity is that beauty and truth are identical. Actually Keats is a great worshipper of beauty. He thinks whatever is beautiful is truth to him and whatever is true is beautiful to him. Beauty and truth are inseparable. They are the opposite backs of the same coin. One cannot exist without the presence of other. But to Keats beauty is not the sensuous beauty of nature. He wants to dig deeper into human joy, sorrow and moral spirit and thus he intends to experience the true nature of joy and sorrow. The painting on the urn will always be inspiring and stimulating. It will stimulate our feelings for ever and ever, and convey the great lesson-

"Beauty is truth, truth beauty,- that is all

Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know."



The reviewer is an ex academic, writer and MPhil researcher































