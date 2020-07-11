





Faux Assassin



The building of community by assessing and accessing poetry as a viable alternative to enhance beauty, the annihilation of social segregation, living life to draw, sketch, fortify, sometimes renounce something desired and valuable and then, like an unexpected jolt, again embracing the inherent sublime strands of poetry to celebrate love, longing and resilience.



Among contemporary poets now living in Bangladesh, Obayed Akash's poems can very well be said to be non-conformist with the age-old doctrines of what modern poetry or the theoretical aspects of Postmodernist poetry is all about. He is a writer par excellence, having the dexterity of venturing into the recesses of well-wrought essays, stories and translations. His book 'Faux Assassin' (2019) is an anthology of 46 poems, and the collected poems that have also been translated into English speak ample about the churning out of an invigorating poetry landscape that is free from any irrelevant sentimental baggage as part of the poetry paradigm of Bangladesh.



"Now I'm wondering, how easily I may pass through the glass from one side to another"- strikes us immediately as a statement, a line, or a declaration that in all probability commences the avenues for further surprises to spring up. It is almost like a vivacious realization that is concealed in the faltering starkness of truth:



"I'd pledged to fly across the destructions, so you dragged me down into your personal collection arena; and then flinched at once--"

What we find in the introductory lines is the picture of wreckage, that glides in calculated steps among the trellis of what 'nascent genesis' has been evolving around him. The poet is not verbose, in fact, the surreal silence boils down to a phenomenal sounds cape at times, leading to the dilemma, joy, sorrow and congealment of fun in case of the common man, the me, the I, the you, the individual as an entity. For instance, the typical archetypal quality that is associated with the love of a mother, the stories, smell, words that reverberate with her presence is narrated in a very terse manner, but retaining the intensity of the emotions:



"My mother's every utterance is alive somewhere

Either in the deep forest or living in some form of organism

In the depth of the sea."

('Natural Truth', translated from Bengali by Haikal Hashmi)



The lines open up the pores of some distant conviction that yet retains the repetition of each and every minute detail about the tales she narrated, the patabahar and the shefali flowers that were on her grave. Half truths, half iterations, incompleteness, somewhere blend in the vermillion sunset sky that is bespoke with the lustrous face of the mother who is no more alive.



Obayed can be artfully simple at times, where his poems abound in associating a kind of marvel that is not hell-bent upon highlighting a rigid ecstasy. He is a naive individual at other times, where he can simply observe and then blurt out in a phenomenal way:



"Rainy season has taken shelter

Beneath the beard of appreciative face

As nothing doing

In stopping the freakish eyes"

('Beneath the beard of appreciative face', translated from Bengali by Mahfuz Al-Hossain)



There is less form of half-baked lines, no mid-line breaks and the tempo and the arrhythmic variations recreate flux and monotony of the quotidian life at times, while at others, it becomes extremely happy or just plummeting into the finer and more profound recesses of contemplative poetry. For instance, in the poem 'Happiness', the lilting rhythm that can be felt in these lines is slowly but instantly taken over by the prosaic readjustment of the non-rhyming finesse of reality under a telescope:



"The rivers are not free

They are occupied and roughed up everyday

The fishes are not happy

With the aggression on the sea..."

('Happiness', translated from Bengali by Haikal Hashmi)



What emerges is almost a sigh that is felt for the gradual human perceptions of nature, where individuals trammel up the lives of fishermen, beaches and the sea. The oceanscape, I call it, reiterates the eco-critical instances that we find as obvious merits in notable Indian English poets like Arvind Krishna Mehrotra and A.K. Ramanujan. The mythical introspection of the lines about the Ganga being the bridge between mythical aspects and spirituality, Mehrotra states:



"I am paper boats for children

I am habits for the fisherman

I am cloud for shaven monks

I reflect all movements."



Obayed's universe thus becomes impregnated with the human-inflicted sufferings felt by fishes and fishermen 'alike', as the Almighty, the Creator just looks down and laments on his creation. Is it a question on mankind as a whole? Is it a realization or a dwindling state where the poet realizes that human beings walk on fire everyday and they keep on reiterating that they are happy? There is this powerful collation of fire, beach (earth) and water that bring back the elemental forces of nature in his poems.



For other poems that are part of the anthology, the poet seems to be dealing with autumnal accuracy about dead leaves, yellow leaves strewn across the world that lives in a new happiness. Poems like 'In One's Opposition', 'Twisted Relationship', 'The Time', 'The Question', 'The Syllable' discuss metrically-adaptive lines, lines that allow us to envision the sense of the modern world that can be cusped into 'stanzas' that seemed 'dying thirsty, begging for more and more water', the personified turbulence that can be visualized in the 'stanzas' that 'took off their clothing' and that surrendered themselves to the heavenly shower.



'Audience', 'Dictionary', 'Forecast' and 'Something is Missing' are some of the other varieties that get immersed sometimes in pure cerebral resonance of how to interpret a modern poem, and sometimes they just play across sudden endings, rhymes and recapitulations of indifference. There have been various all-pervasive theories that have defined the idea of the 'self' by creating a powerful amalgamation of several socio-dynamic, discursive and culturally-potent factors but it would rather be a form of oversimplification if we as readers or interpreters tend to characterize the voice of a writer as an author dismembered as Foucault had pointed out, or the disappearing author, as put forward by Roland Barthes.

For this study, the writer is much more; not just a self-driven derision or a study in himself of a miniscule temperamental shift across the paradigms of poetic pedagogy, but an ambidextrous navigator who can as well be simplified in these poignant lines:

"Now I can easily come in and go out through the glass. I can create the future in the churned out wet face of yours..."

('False Assailant', Translated from Bengali by Haikal Hashmi)

Perhaps, therein remains the success of Obayed's poetic universe.



The reviewer is Assistant Professor, Amity University, India

























