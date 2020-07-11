



Degrades or flogged by moral turpitude

Ponder nothing but sin, vice and envy.



They become swashbuckler and trounce the poor

At their sweet will, they care for no ethics

Of law or divine edicts; the poor souls

Who are netted in their toils cannot be

Freed; in sooth, the people in posse constrain

The wretched to brook all sorts of torture

And hurtle towards grave.



Monad observes all

The heinous deeds of human beings and

Sends angels for redress, angels strive to

Bring back the derailed souls to right path hotspurs

Pay no heed to their words, rather they go

For all sorts of immoral deeds such as

Arson, raping, killing, depredation

And inhumane torture upon the lout.



Providence then sends divine malediction

To the arrogant nation or race in

The form of horrible pestilence to teach

The imperious a rueful lesson.



In many parts of the world minority

Races are being grilled, detruded from their

Homestead, even the impeccable children

Are being snatched away from their parents

And hurled in the blazing fire. Spruce svelte and

Fraus' are being ravished in front of their

Husbands and parents.



Nature cracks down on

The tyrants, seducers, scamps, killers and

Pillagers insouciant to divine

Edicts. To forgo a race, caste and creed

Beyond any doubt is an internecine

Offence and guilt. Divine malediction

Which befalls on the imprecated souls

Silently, yet they care little, go for pelf









And pounds in mundane life. Though reprobated,

They hardly repent for their grisly sin.



Zazabar Osman is a poet and novelist