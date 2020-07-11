Video
Indifferent desires

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Khalid Khan

Met her after a long time on May twenty-nine,
Night could not pall our silent lines.

Like bright dewy meadow was thee,
The doe-eyed glanced dolefully.

Coming with a lot many friends
You returned with the same old smile,
Putting on the familiar face,
Disinterested, tired you looked dry.
As if enough to have escaped a wolf's cry.

Amid many queries and requests,
You stand exhausted.

Shivering between life and death,
You seem resplendent.

Staring unblinking, you seem to say many words unheard -
Years of troughs, you know, has given me a weakened heart.

I say so, cause sullen you are and I am well aware of that;
With clouds, skies are overcast
While, a terrible storm sends its blast.

But you are not out for your sake;
Fearless you are, I have long had that faith.
Since it's you who hold my strength.

Instead it seems an answer you want-
Why this happens you seem to ask.
In reply this much to say I must,
I will come as a strong force for your love.
Not to claim, or touch but to be the emissary of peace,
And rebuild the world of your dreams.

A note of caution must be added straight:
The fugitive hyenas are holding their plates,
Waiting to revel with all their mates.

I too have many pains, angsts deep in the chest -
Vain enough to just see the world get decimated.
But I forgive them yet, since to you I am bound -
Speechless, forlorn, lonely for everyone around.

The poet is managing director, Spectra Group


