Indifferent desires





Night could not pall our silent lines.



Like bright dewy meadow was thee,

The doe-eyed glanced dolefully.



Coming with a lot many friends

You returned with the same old smile,

Putting on the familiar face,

Disinterested, tired you looked dry.

As if enough to have escaped a wolf's cry.



Amid many queries and requests,

You stand exhausted.



Shivering between life and death,

You seem resplendent.



Staring unblinking, you seem to say many words unheard -

Years of troughs, you know, has given me a weakened heart.



I say so, cause sullen you are and I am well aware of that;

With clouds, skies are overcast

While, a terrible storm sends its blast.



But you are not out for your sake;

Fearless you are, I have long had that faith.

Since it's you who hold my strength.



Instead it seems an answer you want-

Why this happens you seem to ask.

In reply this much to say I must,

I will come as a strong force for your love.

Not to claim, or touch but to be the emissary of peace,

And rebuild the world of your dreams.



A note of caution must be added straight:

The fugitive hyenas are holding their plates,

Waiting to revel with all their mates.



I too have many pains, angsts deep in the chest -

Vain enough to just see the world get decimated.

But I forgive them yet, since to you I am bound -

Speechless, forlorn, lonely for everyone around.



The poet is managing director, Spectra Group

















Met her after a long time on May twenty-nine,Night could not pall our silent lines.Like bright dewy meadow was thee,The doe-eyed glanced dolefully.Coming with a lot many friendsYou returned with the same old smile,Putting on the familiar face,Disinterested, tired you looked dry.As if enough to have escaped a wolf's cry.Amid many queries and requests,You stand exhausted.Shivering between life and death,You seem resplendent.Staring unblinking, you seem to say many words unheard -Years of troughs, you know, has given me a weakened heart.I say so, cause sullen you are and I am well aware of that;With clouds, skies are overcastWhile, a terrible storm sends its blast.But you are not out for your sake;Fearless you are, I have long had that faith.Since it's you who hold my strength.Instead it seems an answer you want-Why this happens you seem to ask.In reply this much to say I must,I will come as a strong force for your love.Not to claim, or touch but to be the emissary of peace,And rebuild the world of your dreams.A note of caution must be added straight:The fugitive hyenas are holding their plates,Waiting to revel with all their mates.I too have many pains, angsts deep in the chest -Vain enough to just see the world get decimated.But I forgive them yet, since to you I am bound -Speechless, forlorn, lonely for everyone around.The poet is managing director, Spectra Group