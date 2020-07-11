HAJIBABA HUSEYNOV - PRECURSOR OF AZERBAIJANI MUGHAM



Mesme Ismayilova Aliyullaqizi “Mugham” is the main genre of classical folk music in Azerbaijan. The word comes from the Arabic word "megham". This word means a musical note on stringed instruments and in genre "mugham " every " mugham " takes place on special musical note . " Mugham" was the special musical genre of the Middle East nations, until about the XIV century, but according to social- political changes it has disintegrated among different nations." Mugham "is one of the oldest musical genres in the East, world musicians and music lovers always keep attention to this genre. This genre has become one of the main factors in researching of ancient and medieval musical culture and folklore. "Mugham "as a genre has been relevant since the Middle Ages to the present day. with the main theme of musicians' research "Mughams" are often named with Arabic and Persian words , and sometimes " mugham " was named by the name of person and place , who sang them creatively. For example, "Azerbaijan", "Nishapur", "Zabul", "Maverannahr", "Baghdadi", "Kurdi", "Shirvani", "Karabakhi", "Gadjar", "Osmani", "Shah Khatai", "Kerkukki" . "," Raki -Hindi "and others. Author (Navvab Mir Mohsin Haji SeyidAKhmadogluKarabakhi (1833-1918) also showed that the names of many mugams are also associated with various natural events , for example, "Mugam" Rast was named after most sounds , this was taken from the spring winds.

The name "mughama" "Rahavi" was taken from the name of the village of Rahabiyya. Some people equated this sound with the sound of raindrops. The name "mugam" "Chahargah" was taken from sounds of a thunderstorm, " Dugyah" taken from the sound of fountain, Humayuntaken from the sound of birds wings, Mahur taken from the sound of swimming, Shakhnaz from the sound of the song of the nightingale, Ushshag from the sound of the wing of frightened birds, Mukhalif from the nature of bees, Maglub from the sound of a strong stream, Ussal was taken from the sound of a meteorite leak. There are seven main and three auxiliary parts of Azerbaijanmugham. The main "mugams" are Rast, Shur, Segah, Chahargah, Bayati-Shiraz, Shushtar, and Humayun.Hajibaba Huseynov, who plays an exceptional role in the development and improving of " mugham" art , is considered one of the " mugham' singers with unique sound and technique. Hajibaba Huseynov was born on March 15, 1919 in the district Chambarakend in Baku. We must emphasize his work to improve the "mugham" school. Art, literary creation, compositions and classifications of the singer will live as long as we have the art of " mugam ". The numerous classifications he created are widely included in the musical heritage of "mugham ". The famous singer was the first performer of"mughams" "Ushshaq", "Huseyni", "NovruzRevenda" and other "mugham" "Shah Khatai". Hajibaba Huseynov - being one of the worthy heirs to the traditions of ancient singing, harmoniously combines mugam and the literary word - creating brilliant examples of high performing culture. Hajibaba Huseynov activity as ' mugham ' singer showed that, he always made great efforts to educate an entire generation of famous singers. Besides that Hajibaba Huseynov was author of beautiful verses. He wrote beautiful verse about mugham.

HAJIBABA HUSEYNOV - PRECURSOR OF AZERBAIJANI MUGHAM Mugam has been created from cheery verses,From black eyes of beloveds, would talk verses.Eyes wouldn't reject, who endures in this love,Speech would always glad , when is here tar and kaman.Music voice is sweet for me , when beloved with me,Wise man would be enjoy, when the "mugham "is here .Beauty would came to the feast, if the "mugham " isn't here , Beloved is the candle there, and I would butterfly around her . ?f somebody would mock with us imperviously,Wouldn't let, we him to walking, when meadow, flower garden is here.Music voice is sweet for me, when beloved with me,Wise man would be enjoy, when the "mugham " is here .All folk music has the mark from this point,Somebody had find honor , from all songs and tasnifs, Who, didn't feel these, certainly , he had the fault .Oh my God, don't let nightingale singing , if the scruple is here.Music voice is sweet for me, when beloved with me,Wise man would be enjoy, when the "mugham "is here.Hearing my mugham, among my nation, is necessary, Loving friends must be healed, from voice of my mugham ,Mugham would be from voice of shuri, shahnaz and deshur,You wouldn't be so sad , when your beloved is here.Music voice is sweet for me, when beloved with me,Wise man would be enjoy, when the "mugham "is here.The President of Azerbaijan Republic, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, issued a decree on the 100th anniversary of the famous "mugham" singer Hajibaba Huseynov .Hacjibaba Huseynov's -mugham singer's creativity lived...lives...and will live always in Azerbaijan National Mughams.The writer is with the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University