Faridpur Zila Parishad chairman dies of C-19

FARIDPUR, July 10: Faridpur Zila Parishad Chairman and Awami League district unit vice-president Md Lokman Hossain Mridha died from coronavirus at a city hospital on Friday morning. He was 77.Hossain breathed his last at 11am at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute & Hospital, Mohakhali while undergoing treatment there, said Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar.Hossain was admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital on June 22 and tested positive for coronavirus the next day, said his personal secretary Rezaul Karim Mithu.Later on June 24, he was shifted to the hospital in the capital but was put under ventilation on Thursday as his condition deteriorated, he added.Hossain left behind wife, four sons, a daughter and host of relatives to mourn his death. -UNB