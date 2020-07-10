

Poverty to go if development process continues: Khasru



"The country has experienced peace and prospiraty under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. And if the development process continues, none will remain poor," said the state minister while distributing allowance among recipients on Thursday.



Cheques have been distributed under social safety programme at Netrakona Sadar upazila parishad auditorium.



Upazila chairman Prof Tafsir Uddin Khan presided over the programme.











Among others, UNO Masuda Akhter, upazila vice chairman Abdul Khaleque Talukder, female vice chairman Tuhin Akhter and upazilaa social welfare officer Abdullah Al Mamun were present.



