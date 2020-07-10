Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana confirmed the figure at the daily bulletin on Friday afternoon.





She informed that another one laboratory in private level has been set up for corona test.





Of the dead 29 were male and eight were female. Their age-based analysis says, one was between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 15 between 61 and 70 and four were between 71 and 80 years.





A total of 13,488 samples were tested in 77 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.













During this period, the health authorities also counted 1,862 recovery, taking the total recovery 86,406.





The current death rate is 1.27 per cent and the infection rate is 21.86 per cent.





Dr Nasima requested all to follow all health guidelines--using masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing and avoid gathering--and also to keep mental health strong.



