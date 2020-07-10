Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:28 PM
Countryside

Bicycle distributed among village police members

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 2:40 PM  Count : 100
Our Correspondent

Eighteen members of Village Police of five unions in Pirojpur's Kawkhali upazila have given free bicycles.

The local administration has distributed the bicycles funded by the Local Government Ministry.

Pirojpur DC Abu Bahoali M Sajjad Hossain handed over the bicycles among the recipients at a programme held on the upazila parishad premises on Thursday.

Later, sweing machines were distributed among 22 women for creating employment generation.

UNO Khleda Khatun Rekha, upazila chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Monu and vice president Mridul Ahmed Sumon were also present.





