Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:28 PM
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
Woman found dead on city road

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 2:26 PM  Count : 84
Observer Online Report

An unidentified woman, aged 32, was found dead on a road in city's Kalabagan area on Friday morning.

Police recovered the body from the road near the World University around 8am.

Kalabagan police OC Paritosh Chandra said a man was detained for interrogation.





Police suspect the woman might have been killed. The body, bore several injury marks, was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

