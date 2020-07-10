Faridpur Zila Parishad chairman Lokman dies of coronavirus





Faridpur Zila Parishad chairman and valiant freedom fighter Lokman Hossain Mridha died of novel coronavirus in Dhaka hospital.





He breathed his last around 11am at Sheikh Russel GastroLiver Institute and Hospital while undergoing treatment.





The 76-year-old Awami League leader had been admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital's corona unit on June 22 where he was found positive for the deadly virus the next day.





Later, he was shifted to Dhaka hospital following deterioration of his condition.













The AL leader left behind his wife, a daughter and hospt of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned at the demise of AL Lokman.





LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam and Faridpur-2 MP also the Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury among others expressed deep shock at the death of Md Lokman Hossain.



