Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:28 PM
latest Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
Home Business

ADB renews MOU with IEA

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 1:59 PM  Count : 93
Observer Online Desk

ADB renews MOU with IEA

ADB renews MOU with IEA


The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to scale up collaboration and advance progress on sustainability with increased focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific.

“The energy sector is a key driver of growth and human development, especially during recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“We are pleased to renew our agreement with IEA, which builds on our successful collaboration to date, and we look forward to advancing our shared objective of achieving a more sustainable and resilient energy future in Asia and the Pacific,” said an ADB press release quoted the ADB president, reports BSS.

Under the 3-year agreement, the two organizations will share knowledge and best practice in energy sector data and analysis, on-the-ground engagement, capacity building, technology, and innovation, among other areas.

This will help overcome critical knowledge and experience gaps blocking the development of sustainable energy systems in ADB’s developing member countries and enhance IEA’s data collection and capacity building efforts in Asia and the Pacific.

ADB first signed a 3-year MOU with IEA in March 2017 to facilitate knowledge and analytical work to advance clean energy development in ADB’s developing member countries. As part of this, ADB worked with IEA to study power system flexibility in India to integrate more solar and wind energy in the grids.

The renewal agreement was signed on the occasion of IEA’s Clean Energy Transitions Summit, where Asakawa gave a speech at the plenary session to an audience of over 50 energy ministers and energy sector leaders.

Last month, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol delivered the keynote address at ADB’s 15th Asia Clean Energy Forum 2020. IEA is a knowledge partner of ADB’s leading annual energy forum.





ADB invested more than $23 billion in clean energy, including both sovereign and nonsovereign initiatives from 2008 to 2019.

Last year, ADB’s climate financing reached a record $6.56 billion, meeting its target of doubling its annual climate investments from 2014 one year ahead of schedule.

Under Strategy 2030, ADB is targeting $80 billion in cumulative climate financing from its own resources by 2030 and for at least 75 percent of its country operations to feature climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

TF

Related Topics

ADB  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB renews MOU with IEA
IMF, World Bank to hold fall meetings virtually
'Mirror' group to cut 550 jobs
BB governor's age extended to 67: Bill placed in JS
Most Asian equities fall again as virus fears dampen sentiment
Euro zone set for deeper recession, weaker rebound
Rehab director Abu Bakar passes away
Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 in Bangladesh


Latest News
Sahara Khatun`s body to arrive tonight, burial Saturday
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Regent chairman's aide Tareque remanded
Kushtia Agrani Bank put under lockdown
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder
Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Players need to motivate each other in absence of fans
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft