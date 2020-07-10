Gopalganj village doctor dies of corona, total death 16





A village physician died of COVID-19 in Tetulia under Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj on Friday morning.





With him, total 16 people have, so far, died of the virus infection.













Upazila health and family planning officer Dr Md Kaiyum Talukder said Bimol Krishwna Trinath was found positive for the dealy virus on Julu 4. After then, he was under home isolation.





Of the 16 deceased, four in Sadar, four in Tungipara, one in Kotalipara, three in Kashiani and four in Muksudpur upazilas.





Gopalganj civil surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said 29 more infected with coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total infection cases 953.



