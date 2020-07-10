Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:28 PM
latest Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
Home Countryside

Gopalganj village doctor dies of corona, total death 16

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 1:38 PM  Count : 89
Observer Correspondent

Gopalganj village doctor dies of corona, total death 16

A village physician died of COVID-19 in Tetulia under Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj on Friday morning.

With him, total 16 people have, so far, died of the virus infection.





Upazila health and family planning officer Dr Md Kaiyum Talukder said Bimol Krishwna Trinath was found positive for the dealy virus on Julu 4. After then, he was under home isolation.

Of the 16 deceased, four in Sadar, four in Tungipara, one in Kotalipara, three in Kashiani and four in Muksudpur upazilas.

Gopalganj civil surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said 29 more infected with coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total infection cases 953. 

MHM/TF

Related Topics

Gopalganj  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kushtia Agrani Bank put under lockdown
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder
Police ASI among eight contract COVID-19 in Hatiya
Poverty to go if development process continues: Khasru
Bakerganj UNO, health officer contract COVID 19
Bicycle distributed among village police members
Gopalganj village doctor dies of corona, total death 16


Latest News
Sahara Khatun`s body to arrive tonight, burial Saturday
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Regent chairman's aide Tareque remanded
Kushtia Agrani Bank put under lockdown
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder
Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Players need to motivate each other in absence of fans
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft