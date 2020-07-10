

147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine



The Bangladeshis came by a Qatar Airways flight at Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport (HSIA) around 2:35am on Friday.



After carrying out all immigration formalities, they were sent to the hajj camp.

HSIA Director Group Captain HM Touhid Ul Ahsan told media that the returnees have been handed over to the Health Directorate after their health examination.

Later, the DGHS sent them to Hajj camp on quarantine, he added.







Earlier, the western European country imposed restriction on the citizens who intended to travel to the country. However, the country withdrew the restriction on June 3 last. Now, the country has again imposed restrictions.











