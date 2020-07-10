Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:27 PM
National

147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:51 PM  Count : 114
Observer Online Report

Some 147 Bangladesh nationals, deported from Italy Airport, have been sent to the Hajj camp in city's Ashkona for institutional quarantine.

The Bangladeshis came by a Qatar Airways flight at Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport (HSIA) around 2:35am on Friday.

After carrying out all immigration formalities, they were sent to the hajj camp.

HSIA Director Group Captain HM Touhid Ul Ahsan told media that the returnees have been handed over to the Health Directorate after their health examination.

Later, the DGHS sent them to Hajj camp on quarantine, he added.

The Bangladesh citizens who went to Italy on Wednesday (July 8) by a Qatar Aiarways flight were not allowed the enter the country.

Earlier, the western European country imposed restriction on the citizens who intended to travel to the country. However, the country withdrew the restriction on June 3 last. Now, the country has again imposed restrictions.





The move comes as Italy tries to contain an outbreak of coronavirus among the Bangladeshi community in the Lazio region. The passengers will return to Doha on the same flight later Wednesday, while those who disembarked were tested for Covid-19 and quarantined for 14 days.

