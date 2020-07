Tribal crushed under truck in Dinajpur





A tribal man was killed when a truck ran over him in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur on Friday morning.





Deceased Shiblal Hasda, 50, was the resident of Kathalpara Koraibon village.













Quoting locals police said the accident took place in Khoyergano area when Shiblal was returning home from his brother's house.





He died on the scene.





Police seized the truck with its driver, Bawanganj Police Station OC Ashok Kumar Chouhan confirmed the matter.