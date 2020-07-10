Indian gangster killed in Kanpur encounter





Vikas Dubey, the gangster who organised the massacre of eight policemen, has been killed in a purported encounter with law enforcers in Kanpur, India Today reports.





The encounter between Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) broke out when the gangster tried to escape upon reaching Kanpur. Vikas suffered a few bullet shots and later succumbed to his injuries.





Uttar Pradesh STF team along with Vikas Dubey had reached Kanpur on Friday morning after the gangster was handed over to it by their Madhya Pradesh counterparts.





After reaching Kanpur, a police vehicle carrying the gangster met with an accident at Barra area.





Taking advantage of the situation, Dubey got out of the vehicle, snatched a pistol from the police personnel and tried to flee, according to the report. Police said Dubey was asked to surrender but he shot at the law enforces instead.













Retaliatory shots were fired, injuring Dubey, who was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Kanpur. A police officer confirmed that Dubey sustained injuries in the incident but did not reveal its extent, saying it would come out in the autopsy report.





"The vehicle which was bringing back Vikas Dubey overturned. He got out of the vehicle, snatched pistols of the police personnel and tried to flee. An encounter broke out and he was shot. Four constables have also been injured," SSP Kanpur said in a statement.





On Thursday evening, Dubey's wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence in Lucknow by the UP STF on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him. His son and a servant have also been arrested.



