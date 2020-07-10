Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:27 PM
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
International

COVID-19 death toll reaches 554,304 globally

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 11:35 AM  Count : 108
Observer Online Desk

The death toll from Covid-19 crossed 554,304 and the confirmed cases stood 12,232, 745 as of Friday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

As per JHU data, Brazil has grabbed the second position after the US with 1,755,779 cases and 69,184 deaths while India taken the third position again with 767,296 cases. India has so far reported 21,129 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia counted the fourth highest cases -- 706,240 -- till date.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 133,241 patients and about 3,114, 746 confirmed cases, reports UNB.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Bangladesh's health authorities reported 3,360 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the total cases to 175,494 and deaths to 2,238.

TF

