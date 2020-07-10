'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'





Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed his deep shock at the death of former Home Minister and Awami League Presidium member advocate Sahara Khatun MP.





In a condolence massage, "Sahara Khatun had worked all her life as a soldier of Bangabandhu’s ideology in the struggle for restoration of democracy and materializing the rights of the people. He gave legal support to his party men and also gave them strength."













He also said the country and the nation lost a honest and an efficient lawyer and female leader.





The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





Advocate Sahara Khatun died at Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand at 12:25am on Friday (local time).

