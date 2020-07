Ali Azam Mukul, lawmaker for Bhola-2 (Daulatkhan-Borhanuddin) has expressed his deep shock at the death of former Home Minister and Awami League Presidium member advocate Sahara Khatun MP.









Expressing deep sorrow for the former Home Minister, Mukul wrote on his Facebook status, "May Allah reward her Jannatul Ferdous."

