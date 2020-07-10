Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:27 PM
latest Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
Home International

UN Chief: Latin America, the Caribbean now ‘hotspot of the pandemic’

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 10:30 AM  Count : 98
Observer Online Desk

UN Chief: Latin America, the Caribbean now ‘hotspot of the pandemic’

UN Chief: Latin America, the Caribbean now ‘hotspot of the pandemic’


UN chief Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, Latin America and the Caribbean have become the "hotspot of the pandemic."

The UN Chief made these remarks while releasing a new policy initiative on how best to recover in a region already embroiled in poverty, hunger, unemployment and inequality, reports UN News.

Several countries now have some of the highest averages of infection rates and shines a light on how the crisis is impacting vulnerable groups, including indigenous people and women, he said.

"The most vulnerable populations and individuals are once again being hit the hardest," Guterres said in a video message on the pandemic's effect throughout a zone grappling with fragmented health services - even before the coronavirus.

'Unprecedented' impacts

The UN chief spotlighted women, who make up the majority of the workforce and now bear the brunt of additional caregiving.

Older persons and individuals with disabilities are at greater risk from the virus while indigenous peoples, those of African descent, migrants and refugees have been suffering disproportionately, he said.

While stressing the need to "do everything possible to limit the spread of the virus and tackle the health effects of the pandemic", Guterres reminded: "We must also address the unprecedented social and economic impacts".

Guterres highlights the international support

The policy brief underlines an array of urgent and longer-term steps for better recovery, including the prioritization of distance learning and continued child-centered services to mitigate education interruptions.

Governments are also being asked to do more to reduce poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition, such as by providing basic emergency income and anti-hunger grants.

Guterres also flagged the urgent need for greater international support.

"I have called for a rescue and recovery package equivalent to more than 10 percent of the global economy", reminded the UN chief, underscoring the need of the international community to provide liquidity, financial assistance and debt relief for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Latin American and Caribbean countries - and in particular small island developing States - should not be excluded from global assistance", he asserted. "The international multilateral response needs to be extended to middle-income countries".

Build back better

Broader structural challenges must be addressed to build back better and transform the region's development model.

Against the backdrop of pervasive inequality, accessible and comprehensive welfare systems must be developed, fair taxation systems created, decent jobs promoted, environmental sustainability strengthened, and social protection mechanisms reinforced, according to the UN chief.

Moreover, regional economic integration is required, with "women participating fully and safely in public and economic life", he stressed.

"Building back better demands strengthening democratic governance, human rights protection and the rule of law, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Guterres said.

Address root causes





The UN Chief maintained that the root causes of inequality, political instability and displacement must be addressed, while underscoring that at a time when too many citizens feel excluded, "greater accountability and transparency are crucial".

"Together, we can overcome this crisis and build inclusive and sustainable societies for all," concluded the UN chief.

He also expressed his full solidarity with the people of Latin America and the Caribbean as they face these challenges, saying that "solidarity and compassion should be their guide".

UNB

Related Topics

UN  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Bolivian president contracts coronavirus
Indian gangster killed in Kanpur encounter
COVID-19 death toll reaches 554,304 globally
UN Chief: Latin America, the Caribbean now ‘hotspot of the pandemic’
Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic
Seoul city mayor found dead


Latest News
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Regent chairman's aide Tareque remanded
Kushtia Agrani Bank put under lockdown
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder
Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Players need to motivate each other in absence of fans
Police ASI among eight contract COVID-19 in Hatiya
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft