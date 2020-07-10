Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
National

Father of Regent Group chairman dies of COVID-19

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Observer Oonline Report

Father of Regent Group chairman dies of COVID-19

Father of Regent Group chairman dies of COVID-19


Sirajul Karim, father of Regent Hospital chairman Mohammad Shahed, died of novel coronavirus on Thursday night.





He breathed his last around 9pm at Universal Medical College Hospital Ltd in Dhaka's Mohakhali area.

The hospital managing director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakrabarti said Shahed admitted his 70-year-old father on July 4 saying that he was corona negative.

But Sirajul Karim was found positive for the virus after his sample test here and shifted to the ICU, Dr Ashish said.  

TF

