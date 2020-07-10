Father of Regent Group chairman dies of COVID-19

Sirajul Karim, father of Regent Hospital chairman Mohammad Shahed, died of novel coronavirus on Thursday night.

He breathed his last around 9pm at Universal Medical College Hospital Ltd in Dhaka's Mohakhali area.





The hospital managing director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakrabarti said Shahed admitted his 70-year-old father on July 4 saying that he was corona negative.





But Sirajul Karim was found positive for the virus after his sample test here and shifted to the ICU, Dr Ashish said.



