Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:26 PM
latest Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
Home International

Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 9:52 AM  Count : 123
Observer Online Desk

Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic

Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic


Voting is under way in Singapore's general election, under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

The small city state is one of a handful of countries to hold a vote during the pandemic so far.

Strict safety measures are in place, with voters wearing gloves and masks and given timed voting slots.

Singapore has been one of the worst hit countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 45,000 cases, reports BBC.

As large scale gatherings and events are deemed a high risk during the pandemic, only a few countries have gone ahead with national elections during the past months.

South Korea voted in April while Serbia went to the polls in late June. In both countries, voters returned the incumbent government to power.

Ruling party expected to return

Singapore has been ruled by the same party since independence - the People's Action Party (PAP) - and it is widely expected to retain power.

A PAP win would carry current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to yet another term in office.

The son of country's founding father and long-time ruler Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Lee has been in office since 2004 - but has indicated the upcoming term would be his last.

The government's main contender is the Workers' Party, which says the decision to hold the vote during the pandemic was aimed at undercutting its campaigning efforts.

As the overall outcome is little in doubt, Singapore elections are usually watched for even small shifts in the PAP's performance.

This time round, the main issues seen to be on voters' minds are the government's handling of the pandemic and the looming economic recession.

Singapore had initially been praised for keeping the virus in check until clusters in its migrant population dramatically drove up infection numbers.

In terms of per capita cases, Singapore now ranks among the world's worst affected countries although the death rate is low and almost all cases originate from within the foreign worker community living in dormitories.

After weeks of strict lockdown, measures have been gradually eased since June and there's only been a small uptick in infections among the local population.

Social distancing rules remain in place and wearing face masks is compulsory in public.





For the election process, this means the 2.65 million voters have to sanitise their hands and wear disposable gloves before receiving their ballot paper and proceeding to vote.

People have been given two-hour slots where they are recommended to vote to avoid crowding.

Mobile polling teams are also taking ballot boxes to citizens who have recently returned from overseas and are in hotel quarantine.

TF

Related Topics

Singapore   election  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Bolivian president contracts coronavirus
Indian gangster killed in Kanpur encounter
COVID-19 death toll reaches 554,304 globally
UN Chief: Latin America, the Caribbean now ‘hotspot of the pandemic’
Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic
Seoul city mayor found dead


Latest News
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Regent chairman's aide Tareque remanded
Kushtia Agrani Bank put under lockdown
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder
Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Players need to motivate each other in absence of fans
Police ASI among eight contract COVID-19 in Hatiya
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft