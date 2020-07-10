Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:26 PM
latest Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
Home National

Biman to operate commercial flights on Dubai, Abu Dhabi routes from Jul 13

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 9:33 AM  Count : 122
Observer Online Desk

Biman to operate commercial flights on Dubai, Abu Dhabi routes from Jul 13

Biman to operate commercial flights on Dubai, Abu Dhabi routes from Jul 13


Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating commercial flights on Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes next Monday and Tuesday (July 13, 14) respectively after three months of suspension due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Flights will be resumed on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka on July 13 on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday," said a press release, reports UNB.

Flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route will resume on July 14 and flights will be operated on this route on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Intending travellers are advised to contact helpline number- 01777715613-16.





Earlier on June 21, flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resumed.

On June 16, flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh resumed after over two months of suspension.

On June 1, Civil Aviation authority permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.

TF

Related Topics

Biman  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Regent chairman's aide Tareque remanded
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Woman found dead on city road
Faridpur Zila Parishad chairman Lokman dies of coronavirus
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
MP Mukul expresses deep shock at death of Sahara Khatun


Latest News
WHO launches global pandemic response probe
Killing of Soleimani was unlawful: UN expert
Regent chairman's aide Tareque remanded
Kushtia Agrani Bank put under lockdown
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder
Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Players need to motivate each other in absence of fans
Police ASI among eight contract COVID-19 in Hatiya
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft