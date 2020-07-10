

President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Home Minister and Awami League Presidium member advocate Sahara Khatun MP.

In a condolence message, the President said the death of Sahara Khatun is really an irreparable loss to the national politics of Bangladesh as she was a tested leader of Awami League at its tough time.

He recalled her outstanding contribution to Bangladesh politics with due respect.

The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Sahara Khatun had worked all her life as a soldier of Bangabandhu’s ideology in the struggle for restoration of democracy and materializing the rights of the people.



She provided all assistances, including legal services standing beside the leaders and activists in the critical times, the PM added.



“The country and the nation have lost a competent women leader and honest public leader with her death. I’ve lost a tested and trusted co-fighter,” said Sheikh Hasina.



She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.











Advocate Sahara Khatun died at Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand at 12:25am on Friday (local time).



