Friday, 10 July, 2020, 6:26 PM
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected      
President,PM condole

Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:30 AM
Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and former home minister Advocate Sahara Khatun has passed away at a hospital in Bangkok. She was 77.

Sahara Khatun breathed her last around 12:25 (local time) at Bumrungrad International Hospital in the Thai capital.

She was flown there by an air ambulance on July 6.

Sahara Khatun was admitted to the United Hospital on June 2 with fever and some old age complications.

Before going to Thailand, she had been undergone treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Advocate Sahara Khatun elected MP thrice from Dhaka-18 constituency.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed their deep shock at the death of Sahara Khatun.

In separate condolence messages, both the President and Prime Minister have prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In her message of condolence, the Prime Minister said, “Sahara Khatun, a soldier of Bangabandhu’s ideals, worked all her life for people’s rights and in establishing democracy.”

She also said “I’ve lost a trusted co-fighter.”

UNB adds: AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Home Minister Ashaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also expressed deep shock at the death of Advocate Sahara Khatun.

“The county has lost an honest, efficient and skilled leader,” said the Finance Minister adding that she always stood beside AL leaders and activists and provided legal assistance.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Commerce Minister, LGRD Minister, Fisheries and Livestock Minister, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister, Information Minister, Food Minister, Railways Minister, Land Minister, Public Administration Minister, Coordinator and spokesperson of the ruling party-led 14-Party Amir Hossain Amu, Agriculture Minister, Water Resources Minister, Agriculture Minister among others also expressed deep shock at the demise of AL politician.





