Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:16 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW YORK, July 9: United Airlines warned Wednesday it could lay off as many as 36,000 workers on October 1 as the US carrier fights for survival amid the coronavirus crisis.
The big US airline emphasized that it must cut costs due to a severe drop in demand for air travel, but although it will notify frontline employees of the potential job cuts, it does not expect everyone who receives the notice to be furloughed.
"The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed," United said in a memo to employees.
That level of job cuts would account for close to 38 per cent of United's total headcount as of the end of March.
United does not expect travel to normalize "until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine" for COVID-19, the memo said.
The "involuntary furloughs come as a last resort, after months of company-wide cost-cutting and capital-raising."
United is targeting 15,100 staff cuts in inflight services, including flight attendants, and 2,250 pilots. Other groups affected include catering, airport operations and technical operations.
The company extended a deadline under a voluntary departure program until July 15, and said it was "hopeful" that program would reduce the number of involuntary departures.
United also said it was in talks with unions "about creative ways to help reduce furloughs."
Faced with deep declines in revenues, major US airlines have delayed new jet orders, retired older aircraft and grounded much of their fleet to try to limit cash burn.
As part of the Cares Act relief program for airlines, United received $5 million in payroll support and loans but under the terms of the program cannot lay off workers until after September 30.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, called the United announcement a "gut punch" and warned that layoffs will be repeated by other carriers unless Congress extends the payroll support program (PSP).
"Congress must extend the PSP in order to avoid hundreds of thousands of layoffs from an industry that normally drives economic activity for every other sector & supports more than 11 million jobs," she wrote on Twitter. "Failing to do so will have a ripple effect across the economy."
In early June, United and other carriers added flights for the summer in reaction to a better-than-expected jump in demand following the reopening of much of the US economy after closures imposed amid the pandemic.
However, United said in a securities filing Wednesday that it was cutting back some flights in August following the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in southern and western states that has prompted New York and some other states to impose quarantines on visitors from hotspot areas, and reimpose some restrictions.
Shares of United fell 3.4 per cent to $31.44 in early afternoon trading.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil steady as Covid-19 fears offset gasoline recovery signs
United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees
Ryanair cabin crew agree pay cuts to save jobs
Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance
German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease
Prime Bank, BACCO join hands
IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft