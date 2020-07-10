Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:16 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Novoair, one of the country's private airlines, announced 10 per cent discount to its all ticket fare marking the 8th year of its frequent flyer programme named 'SMILE'.
Both the existing and intending SMILES members can purchase Novoair tickets of any destinations in 10 per cent discount under this offer till July 31, the airlines press release said here.
NOVOAIR is the first any of Bangladesh airline that had launched the 'frequent flyer' program to provide special services to its passengers.
After resumption of domestic flight suspension, the airline currently operates daily 3 flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, 3 flights to Jashore, 4 flights to Saidpur and 1 flight to Sylhet in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the local and international aviation authorities.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil steady as Covid-19 fears offset gasoline recovery signs
United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees
Ryanair cabin crew agree pay cuts to save jobs
Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance
German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease
Prime Bank, BACCO join hands
IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft