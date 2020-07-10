Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers





Both the existing and intending SMILES members can purchase Novoair tickets of any destinations in 10 per cent discount under this offer till July 31, the airlines press release said here.

NOVOAIR is the first any of Bangladesh airline that had launched the 'frequent flyer' program to provide special services to its passengers.

After resumption of domestic flight suspension, the airline currently operates daily 3 flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, 3 flights to Jashore, 4 flights to Saidpur and 1 flight to Sylhet in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the local and international aviation authorities. -BSS



























