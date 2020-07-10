Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020
Jobair Ahmad

The Board of Director of Prime Islami Life Insurance Ltd elected Commodore Jobair Ahmad (E), NDC (Rtd.), BN Vice-Chairman of the Board of Director of the company, says a press release.
Commodore Jobair (Rtd.) joined the Bangladesh Naval Academy as an Officer cadet on 01 November 1979. He then commissioned in the Engineering branch of Bangladesh Navy on 05 May 1982.
During his long and flourishing carrier in Bangladesh Navy, Commodore Jobair (Rtd.) fruitfully served various ships and establishments. He served as the chief Engineer in various naval ships and Frigates, Executive Officer in BN establishments and Naval Provost Marshal in Chattogram Naval Area. He held the command positions which include Area commander Dhaka, Commanding officer in different Naval establishments.
Besides he served as the Director of Naval intelligence at the Naval Headquarters, Member engineer at the Chattogram port authority, Director General of shipping under the shipping ministry.
He also served at the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat as the sergeant-at-arms. He served as a dean of various faculties and Pro-Vice Chancellor in Bangladesh University of Professionals.
During his early career he served as the Deputy and Additional Director of the special security force (SSF). It is mentionable that he got commendation on highest bravery from the chief of Naval staff (CNS), commendation from the speaker of National Parliament for commendable job in the SAARC speaker's conference in Bangladesh.
Presently Commodore Jobair (Rtd.) is engaged in providing consultancy in different agencies and delivers lectures in different institutions.


