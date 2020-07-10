Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:15 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a company of the World Bank Group, has named Brac Bank the best operations bank in South Asia.
Brac Bank has become the winner of the '9th IFC Trade Finance Awards FY 2019 - Operations'.
The recognition is awarded to IFC's partner banks that were most active under its 2019 Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP). Brac Bank has been recognized for excellence in efficient use of innovative products, end to end operational support, and utilization of limits.
The GTFP extends and complements the capacity of banks to deliver trade financing by providing risk mitigation in new or challenging markets where trade lines may be constrained.
IFC announced a total of 47 winners in various categories, selected based on a competitive process, amidst a total network of over 500 banks under the GTFP initiative and Brac Bank was awarded for the Bank's 'Excellence in Trade Operations'.
Commenting on this recognition, Selim R.F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said, "While we are well recognized for our Values-Based Banking agenda and SME focus, this award by the IFC reflects our growing capabilities in trade finance for both the Corporate and Commercial client segments".
"We aim to become more and more customer-oriented every single day and offering the best trade finance experience is very much part of that journey. I acknowledge the contribution of our employees, especially the Trade Operations, Treasury Operations, and Financial Institutions team for their professional commitment, technical expertise, and the most positive mindset. This award from the IFC is an inspiration for us to continue providing innovative banking solutions", Hussain added.
IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil steady as Covid-19 fears offset gasoline recovery signs
United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees
Ryanair cabin crew agree pay cuts to save jobs
Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance
German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease
Prime Bank, BACCO join hands
IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft