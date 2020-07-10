Grameenphone to continue support to local startups





During the event, the eight startups of the GPA programme presented their ventures in front of more than 100 local and foreign investors, eco-system players, professionals, academics, and senior officials from Grameenphone and Seedstars, according to press release.

Speaking on this occasion, Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunication Division said, "This is positive during such distressing times. I believe that COVID-19 will change many things and our business model must be changed. Digitalization will be key to this changed journey. I would like to thank to today's participants. These initiatives will help in building digital Bangladesh. I also see the merit in patronizing innovative minds of Bangladesh to shine and work towards addressing our problems and solving them in our own ways in partnership with Global platforms like Seedstars. Such initiatives will help the country to rally around the Digital Bangladesh ambition. "

Yasir Azman, the CEO of Grameenphone, added, "The Accelerator Program has always been exciting for us. Disruptors and innovators help us learn agility by their unique means of innovation in tackling socio-economic problems around us. I take this opportunity to thank our tech-savvy generation for unlocking possibilities of digitalization, creating solutions, and job opportunities every day. We need to patronize them more, especially during these unprecedented difficult times when we need innovation, contribution, and collaboration from every corner of the country. I believe the future is widely dependent on innovative solutions; riding on those headways, we hope to overcome C-19 dent in our socio-economic lives. I would also like to thank MoPT, ICT Division & Seedstars, our partners for their guidance and contribution.

Throughout the four-month programme, the startups have received advice from both local and foreign industry mentors, industry experts, and professionals on critical development elements. The platform had also helped the startups connect with potential investors to accelerate their businesses. The total value of all the support provided to each team has been approximately BDT 6,500,000. The Grameenphone Accelerator (GPA) for the 6th batch was launched in November 2019 by partnering with Seedstars. The main goal of GPA is to empower tech startups with the resources they need to build, grow, and boost the technology-driven societal progress.

Following are the eight graduating startups of GPA, batch six:

Let's Furnish

Let's Furnish is the only furniture rental platform in Bangladesh to improve the living standards without needing to spend a lot of money. The entity will create uniquely designed furniture that will be shaped and crafted by true enthusiasts, with a constant focus on personality, pride, and sustainability.

AmarStock

AmarStock is a stock market and data website that provides financial analysis, research, and data visualization.

Shopway

Shopway is a digital market for retailers who don't typically operate online. It is creating a data-driven digital distribution network to digitalize the retail infrastructure of Bangladesh.

Dhaka Cast

Dhaka Cast provides all types of support to deliver products and services for diabetic patients at their doorsteps to reduce medical complications at 40% less cost. During the pandemic, Dhaka Cast has served as an online live consultancy platform for all types of patients.

Autotrack

Autotrack is an e-commerce platform for auto parts and services in Bangladesh. The platform provides a seamless experience of finding and purchasing motorcycle parts online.

Exploit

Exploit is a one-stop service platform for inbound tourism where travelers can choose, compare, or instantly customize tour packages from the most extensive collection offered by trusted tourism agencies. The platform also promotes Bangladeshi food, places, and culture.

LandKnock

In this competitive age of business, LandKnock helps medium to large service providers, MNOs, MFS, FMCG, pharmaceutical, NGOs, banks, distributors, and delivery companies to track and manage their field technicians, field teams, marketing representatives, sales force and field working human resources, etc. The officials of the organizations can easily access all information of the field employees and monitor them.

Dorji-E

Dorji-E is a platform to provide end-to-end service in the clothing and apparel industry.















