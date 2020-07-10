Regal Furniture offers up to 15pc discount for Eid





Furniture brand Regal has introduced 30 new furniture with modern and eye-catching designs on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha. The furniture brand is offering up to 15 per cent discount on all products. The offer has started on July 4 and will continue till the eid day, says a press release.Now, Regal Furniture has about 250 furniture with aesthetic designs. The furniture include, made of wood, board and metal, various types of bed, wardrobe, dressing table, sofa, sofa cum bed, divan, dining table, bookshelf and exclusive reading table.Under the offer, home deliverer is free in any part of the country upon purchasing products over Tk 20,000. Moreover customer will enjoy EMI facilities for six months upon buying products over Tk 10,000 in credit cards of 16 banks (applicable to purchasing through online platform and Regal Emporium). The customers will also get one year service warranty."At present, Regal Emporium has 120 outlets while there are 330 Regal Exclusive across the country.