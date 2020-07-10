bKash payment at around 7,000 pharmacies





In addition, they will get 5 percent instant cashback on bKash payment during July and August. Starting on July 1, the offer will be valid till August 31.

In a press release, bKash said currently bKash payment is available at around 7,000 pharmacies in all eight divisions across the country.

More pharmacies are being brought under this service frequently, it added.

Besides, customers can get cashback by paying with bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#.

During the whole campaign period, customers can get Tk 200 maximum. They can get cashback up to Tk 25 daily and avail the offer five times in a month. The maximum cashback amount per month will be Tk 100.

Customers can easily make payment by scanning QR code with bKash app. The merchant number can also be saved for future payment in fewer steps.

People can easily find out full list and addresses of pharmacies with bKash payment facility along with the cashback offer details on this website - https://www.bkash.com/offers_pharmacy. -UNB





















