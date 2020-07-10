Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:14 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

Asian markets track record Wall St lead on recovery hopes

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

HONG KONG, July 9: Most Asian markets rose Thursday following another record close on Wall Street as concerns about a new spike in infections around the world were overshadowed by optimism for the economic recovery.
The giant wall of money stumped up by governments and central banks was also providing crucial support to nervous equity traders, even as certain countries reimpose some containment measures.
And analysts expect the colossal cash back-up will likely continue to push asset prices higher.
As long as central banks "have the intention of continuing to try to provide stimulus to the global economy, markets will continue to drive higher even as they dislocate from the fundamentals that would otherwise normally drive earnings and stock prices", Shana Sissel, at Spotlight Asset Group, told Bloomberg TV.
In early trade, Hong Kong and Shanghai were each up 0.5 per cent, while Tokyo gained 0.1 per cent by lunch.
Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta all added 0.5 per cent and Singapore edged 0.1 per cent higher.
Sydney jumped 0.7 per cent following Wednesday's sharp drop as Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne imposed a fresh lockdown on five million residents to combat a new virus outbreak.
However, Wellington and Manila fell.
The broad advance came after all three main New York indexes rose, with the Nasdaq rallying 1.4 per cent to its fourth record in five sessions.
The easing of lockdowns and a healthy run of economic data have provided a boost to world markets in recent weeks - with some up around 30-40 per cent from March lows - though the major driver has been the trillions of dollars in stimulus and cheap credit. Britain on Wednesday unveiled a $40 billion budget to kick-start the economy, which tops up the $350 billion already set aside.
"The US is also likely to continue its spending spree in August, with up to $1 trillion of additional stimulus, and should the EU's package be nearly as big as the initial proposal, liquidity won't be an issue in the developed world this year," said Ken Berman at Gorilla Trades.
"China is also in the midst of an unprecedented liquidity 'experiment' and should the global economic recovery remain on track risk assets could be on fire in the second half of the year. Stay tuned!"
While there are hopes for the economic recovery, investors also remain on edge about the spread of the coronavirus, which is surging across the US, forcing several states to reclose bars and restaurants.
Measures are also having to be reimposed in Serbia, while France, which had flattened its curve by imposing a strict early lockdown, said Wednesday it was girding for a possible surge in cases, leading its new prime minister to soothe fears by promising no new full shutdown.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil steady as Covid-19 fears offset gasoline recovery signs
United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees
Ryanair cabin crew agree pay cuts to save jobs
Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance
German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease
Prime Bank, BACCO join hands
IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft