Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:14 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

European shares rise on SAP’s upbeat outlook

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

July 9:  European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit and China's stock markets extended a rally, supporting risk sentiment in the continent.
The broader European equities index rose 0.3per cent, with technology stocks .SX8P surging 2.2per cent on the back of a fresh record high for SAP.
The German firm (SAPG.DE) jumped 7.8per cent after it confirmed its full-year outlook and said business activity gradually improved in the second quarter from the effects of a global lockdown.
Danish jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) gained 4.9per cent, while Finnish drugmaker Orion (ORNBV.HE) jumped 6per cent after the companies lifted their profit forecasts.
The latest updates set a positive tone ahead of the second-quarter earnings season, which kicks off in earnest next week. Analysts are predicting companies listed on the STOXX 600 to record a near 54per cent drop in profits, according to Refinitiv data.
"We are in a position where companies can surprise positively versus expectations because the bar has come down quite sizeably for this year and activity has picked up substantially in the last two months," said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co.
"The question is what happens from here. The more challenging period will be when we get into the autumn months - if can we keep the pace of recovery up or have we just had a knee-jerk rebound."
Meanwhile, China-exposed miners .SXPP and luxury stocks rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy.
Frankfurt-listed shares .GDAXI outperformed its European peers with a 1.1per cent jump, even as data showed German exports rebounded less than expected in May.    -Reuters


