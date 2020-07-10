Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

Huawei urges UK not to rush into 5G decision

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, July 8: Chinese telecoms giant Huawei urged Britain on Wednesday not to rush into taking any costly decision to phase out its equipment from the UK's 5G network because of US sanctions.
The plea followed reports of Prime Minister Boris Johnson receiving a damning security agency reassessment about the long-term safety of Huawei.
The British review was triggered by new US sanctions that blocked Huawei's access to US chips and semi-conductors at the heart of 5G networks.
Johnson's government allowed Huawei to roll out up to 35 per cent of Britain's 5G network under the condition that it stays out of "core" elements dealing with personal data.
But the latest restriction raised the possibility of Huawei having to switch from trusted US suppliers to alternatives whose safety could not be guaranteed by UK security agencies.
Huawei vice president Victor Zhang said the long-term impact of the US sanctions will take months to fully understand. They will enter into force in September unless China manages to change US President Donald Trump's mind.
Zhang said any decision to simply cut Huawei out of the speedy new network's development could delay nationwide 5G access for up to 18 months.
He estimated that a two-year delay would cost the UK economy £29 billion ($35.8 billion, 31.8 billion euros).    -AFP


