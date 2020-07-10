Experts for setting up Sovereign Wealth Fund to use forex reserves for long term development





But experts have urged caution as the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank are now planning to devise ways how to advance loans to the government from the forex reserves to support development spending.

Launching the sovereign wealth fund can be a potential way for funding the government projects, experts said however cautioning that the government must be vigilant in spending from the fund and most important is that it must be careful in selecting projects.

They must keep in mind that the money taken out from the forex reserves must be back by promoting higher growth, job creation and creating other socio-economic benefits.

bdnews24.com adds: the prime minister floated the plan in Monday's Ecnec meeting after the foreign exchange reserves crossed $36 billion to reach a record high level.

When the World Bank abandoned financing Padma Bridge -- the country's largest infrastructure project, the government had mulled the possibility of taking loans from BB's foreign currency reserves in 2015.

It had formed a committee to explore ways to borrow from the reserves, but the cyber heist in 2016 put a halt to the activities surrounding the plan.

"Most of the reserves lay idle. After setting aside import costs of five to six months, the government can spend the rest," said Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, a former deputy governor of the central bank.

Researcher Ahsan H Mansur, a member of the committee formed in 2015, believes forming a sovereign wealth fund or SWF is the only way to implement the plan to use the money from the reserves for development projects. The size of the fund can be $5 billion to $7 billion, he told bdnews24.com.

The committee had proposed a $5 billion fund when the reserves stood around $32 billion. "Now it's $36 billion. The SWF can easily be formed," Mansur said.

The committee had recommended financing mega projects of the government or those under public-private partnership, excluding viability gap financing of PPP projects, from the fund.

It also said the government should choose long-term projects that will surely stay profitable for a long time, and not social development projects. "It must be ensured that the money going from the reserves will come back," Ibrahim Khaled stressed.

Mansur said the government must also keep it in mind that import costs may increase when the situation normalises after the coronavirus pandemic. "This reserve will become very much valuable at that time."

After paying May-June import bills to Asian Clearing Union on Tuesday, the foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $35.6 billion.

Mansur suggested paying more attention to revenue collection in order to spend the money on other purposes than financing imports and development projects amid the pandemic.



















