Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:14 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

Experts for setting up Sovereign Wealth Fund to use forex reserves for long term development

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Experts have suggested formation of sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to use forex reserves now spilling up in the central bank vault. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed the idea at last week's ECNEC meeting and since then the proposition is taking attention from concerned quarters.
But experts have urged caution as the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank are now planning to devise ways how to advance loans to the government from the forex reserves to support development spending.
Launching the sovereign wealth fund can be a potential way for funding the government projects, experts said however cautioning that the government must be vigilant in spending from the fund and most important is that it must be careful in selecting projects.
They must keep in mind that the money taken out from the forex reserves must be back by promoting higher growth, job creation and creating other socio-economic benefits.  
bdnews24.com adds: the prime minister floated the plan in Monday's Ecnec meeting after the foreign exchange reserves crossed $36 billion to reach a record high level.
When the World Bank abandoned financing Padma Bridge -- the country's largest infrastructure project, the government had mulled the possibility of taking loans from BB's foreign currency reserves in 2015.
It had formed a committee to explore ways to borrow from the reserves, but the cyber heist in 2016 put a halt to the activities surrounding the plan.
"Most of the reserves lay idle. After setting aside import costs of five to six months, the government can spend the rest," said Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, a former deputy governor of the central bank.
Researcher Ahsan H Mansur, a member of the committee formed in 2015, believes forming a sovereign wealth fund or SWF is the only way to implement the plan to use the money from the reserves for development projects. The size of the fund can be $5 billion to $7 billion, he told bdnews24.com.
The committee had proposed a $5 billion fund when the reserves stood around $32 billion. "Now it's $36 billion. The SWF can easily be formed," Mansur said.
The committee had recommended financing mega projects of the government or those under public-private partnership, excluding viability gap financing of PPP projects, from the fund.
It also said the government should choose long-term projects that will surely stay profitable for a long time, and not social development projects. "It must be ensured that the money going from the reserves will come back," Ibrahim Khaled stressed.
Mansur said the government must also keep it in mind that import costs may increase when the situation normalises after the coronavirus pandemic. "This reserve will become very much valuable at that time."
After paying May-June import bills to Asian Clearing Union on Tuesday, the foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $35.6 billion.
Mansur suggested paying more attention to revenue collection in order to spend the money on other purposes than financing imports and development projects amid the pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil steady as Covid-19 fears offset gasoline recovery signs
United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees
Ryanair cabin crew agree pay cuts to save jobs
Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance
German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease
Prime Bank, BACCO join hands
IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft