

Uber introduces rental service for customers

The new rental service will start with a price of Tk 899 for 2hours/20km, said a press release.

During riding the Uber Rentals health safety guidelines and hygiene standards will be maintained, it said.

Riders can request a ride within minutes for a personal experience with greater flexibility and convenience after over two months.

The service will be available across UberX, which resumed services in Dhaka last week, at an affordable price point of Tk 899 for a 24hour/20 km package.

Riders will have the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 10-hours.

The service allows riders to do more by the hour, providing great value in several situations, including when riders need to run several errands or want to attend a business appointment and get back without having to book multiple trips.

Ratul Ghosh, Head of Bangladesh and East India, Uber, said, "As Dhaka reopens, many of our riders will have new use cases and different needs from Uber, one of which will be keeping their Uber with them for a longer duration in the day."

Users will be allowed to book their Uber for multiple hours with flexible and affordable packages and also gives them the option to make multiple stops on their journey, he added.

Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures and have distributed safety kits consisting of masks, hand sanitisers, bar soaps, tissue paper to driver partners, along with placing rider safety placards in cars to create rider awareness in the last few weeks.

Using Uber Rentals is as easy as booking any other Uber trip. Riders only need to update their Uber app to the latest version if they are not able to see 'Uber Rentals.' -UNB



























