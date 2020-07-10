Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:14 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Business

Bourses gained streak on Thursday

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Both the bourses gained streak at week's closing session on Thursday with at continued better  performance of the pharmaceutical sector.
Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) broad price index gained by 26.71 points to 4061.57 points on the day. Transaction volume stood at Tk3.48billion with handover of 10496 223 numbers of shares and mutual funds according market statistics.
At the last trading session, prices of 349 companies advanced, 103 companies declined and 45 remained unchanged.
Among the other indices the DS-30 increased by 11.86 points to 1369.37 points and the DSE-Shariah also rose by 10.33 points to 938.96 points.
As per highest turnover, the top ten were Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Grameen Phone, Nahi Aluminium, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Orion Pharma, Far Chemicals, Beximco Limited and United Power.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also gained on the day. It's all share price index increased by 87 points and the transacted volume was Tk143 million. Of the traded 193 companies prices increased for 49, decreased for 26 and remained unchanged for 118 companies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil steady as Covid-19 fears offset gasoline recovery signs
United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees
Ryanair cabin crew agree pay cuts to save jobs
Novoair offers discount for frequent flyers
Jobair Ahmad new Vice Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance
German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease
Prime Bank, BACCO join hands
IFC named Brac Bank as best operations bank in South Asia  


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft