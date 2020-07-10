Bourses gained streak on Thursday





Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) broad price index gained by 26.71 points to 4061.57 points on the day. Transaction volume stood at Tk3.48billion with handover of 10496 223 numbers of shares and mutual funds according market statistics.

At the last trading session, prices of 349 companies advanced, 103 companies declined and 45 remained unchanged.

Among the other indices the DS-30 increased by 11.86 points to 1369.37 points and the DSE-Shariah also rose by 10.33 points to 938.96 points.

As per highest turnover, the top ten were Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Grameen Phone, Nahi Aluminium, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Orion Pharma, Far Chemicals, Beximco Limited and United Power.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also gained on the day. It's all share price index increased by 87 points and the transacted volume was Tk143 million. Of the traded 193 companies prices increased for 49, decreased for 26 and remained unchanged for 118 companies.





















