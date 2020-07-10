BD women achieving remarkable business success: Tipu





"About half of the country's manpower is women. The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all necessary steps to utilize this huge female manpower productively. As a result, many women have succeeded in trading," he said.

The minister made the observation while inaugurating a virtual high level political forum discussion on 'She Trade Outlook' on Tuesday night, said a press release today.

The United Nations (UN) and The World Trade Organisation (WTO) organized the discussion in association with ITC Geneva Office.

Tipu said women entrepreneurs are getting necessary assistance through financing of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs). "As a result, the advancement of women, especially in cottage industry is mentionable," he added.

The Commerce Minister said women entrepreneurs are getting priority in national and international trade fairs and the government is providing them all out support by providing various assistances.

So, the number of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh has increased at a significant rate, he added.

Tipu said women's chambers of commerce have been set up in the districts, including Dhaka. "Twenty percent of the loans of around Taka 20,000 crore in the industrial sector have been earmarked for women entrepreneurs. Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of readymade garments in the world. About 45 lakh workers are working in this sector and about 80 percent of them are women," he added.

















