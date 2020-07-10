BB orders freezing bank accounts of Crest Securities, its directors





Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), on behalf of BB, issued a letter to the country's commercial banks in this regard.

On Monday, Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Crest Securities' MD Shahid, his wife Nipa Sultana and two others, for embezzlement of shares and money of stock investors through his brokerage houses.

DB police (Ramna zone) arrested them in Laxmipur-Noakhali border on Monday morning.

The Crest Securities Limited, a corporate member and stock brokerage house of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on June 23, closed its head office and all other branches without any prior notice ringing the alarm bell.























