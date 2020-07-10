Video
No Import Of Sacrificial Cattle

Govt will ensure hygienic market environment: Rezaul Karim

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Mizanur Rahman

Farm owners and cattle traders are preparing to gather the market of sacrificial animals all over the country as the Eid-ul-Azha is drawing closer. It is an unusual situation this year for traders, buyers and sellers with mounting fear of coronavirus which is taking huge death tolls and infection cases.
 According to the Department of Livestock, the country has a stock of 1.19 crore cattle and goat for sacrifice. The number of fattened cows and buffaloes is 45.38 lakh and that of goats and sheep is 73.55 lakh. The number of other animals is 4,500.
On the other hand, about 36-37 lakh cattle, 75 lakh other animals will be required this year, the official sources said.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said necessary steps will be taken on this occasion to ensure healthy cattle market by taking necessary steps to protect environment.
For compliance of hygiene rules at the cattle market, he said, "all concerned also have to be careful, aware, and work with their own sense of responsibility. Those involved in the production and supply chain of livestock have to fulfill their responsibilities."
He further said "under no circumstances will import of sacrificial animals be allowed or smuggled tolerated from across the border."
He  also said the government is trying to focus on developing online cattle market because of heath risk in crowded market."  
He said that many rural families rear and fatten bulls every year hoping to earn good profits. In the wake of expansion of modern technology, the animal husbandry sector is flourishing. It helped reducing import of sacrificial animals mainly from India.
The ministry sources said that a hotline would be set up at the Department of Livestock to solve the problem of cattle marketing and transportation. A monitoring team consisting of officials of the ministry will be working full time. Measures will be taken to ensure hygienic market.
About 1,200 medical teams will work in the livestock markets to prevent sick cattle from entering the market.  
Nurul Amin, owner of the Ismail Dairy Farm at Savar told the Daily Observer that he has fattened 13 bulls for sale during this Eid-ul-Azha. But he doubts whether he will get a fair price because of the pandemic. Similar fear is chasing farmers all over.   Sources said Bangladesh Railway (BR) has decided to transport sacrificial animals across the country to assist the Department of Livestock Services and cattle traders in mobilizing the cattle ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Meanwhile the government has launched a 'Digital Haat' for online sale and buying of sacrificial animals ahead of the festival of Eid to avoid physical contacts in crowded cattle market and keep healthy.


